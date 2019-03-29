Finally getting hold of protective Peter after leaving some angry voicemails, Gary demanded to know why the bearded Barlow had left in such a hurry without coughing up the cash he promised.

Panicked Peter begged for more time to sell his ill-fated boat Lost Buoy in order to raise the readies, but skint and stressed Gary wants to extricate himself from the whole mess as quickly as possible and threatened if he didn't get the money in the next week he'd changed his statement to the police - and drop Peter and Carla right in it.

Later on, Gary was unnerved to find the builder's yard unlocked - did someone break in to find evidence on the roof repair saga that could implicate Gary, Carla and Peter?

Who else is under suspicion for the factory roof collapse?

Elsewhere, the ripples of the tragedy were felt at the Bistro when Robert Preston (Tristan Gemmill) returned to the street, having mysteriously disappeared the day before the disaster when he publicly laid into Carla for wrecking his relationship with Michelle Connor (Kym Marsh).

Avoiding questions about his movements and the suspicious timing of his vanishing act, shifty Robert is definitely hiding something and 'Chelle has tasked son Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) with keeping an eye on her anxious ex. Was he the hooded figure seen sabotaging the roof hours before it caved in?

Next week, Carla returns and decides she can't live with her guilt any longer so admits at Rana's memorial she knew there was a problem with the roof and could've prevented the tragedy - resulting in her getting arrested for manslaughter and sister, and Rana's heartbroken fiancee, Kate Connor (Faye Brookes) turning on her.

Gary eventually gets his cash from Peter and pays off dodgy loan shark Rick Neelan (Greg Wood, returning to the role after a seven-year absence). But after Carla comes clean and Rick warns Gary's repayment is not enough, the situation gets increasingly complicated for anyone connected to the roof saga…

