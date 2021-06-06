The Radio Times logo
  Casualty wins Soap and Continuing Drama BAFTA days after Holby City cancellation

Casualty wins Soap and Continuing Drama BAFTA days after Holby City cancellation

Holby's sister show took home the top prize.

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 11/12/2020 - Programme Name: Casualty - Series 34 - TX: n/a - Episode: Casualty - TX1 (No. TX1) - Picture Shows: ***EMBARGOED TILL 11TH DECEMBER 2020*** Dr Dylan Keogh (WILLIAM BECK), David Hide (JASON DURR), Ethan Hardy (GEORGE RAINSFORD), Jacob Masters (CHARLES VENN), Connie Beauchamp (AMANDA MEALING), Charlie Fairhead (DEREK THOMPSON), Robyn Miller (AMANDA HENDERSON) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Grabs

Published:

Casualty scored the top prize for soaps this evening at the Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2021.

The hospital drama, which has been on screens since 1986, won tonight’s award for Soap and Continuing Drama, beating heavy-hitters EastEnders, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks.

The team were on hand to collect the award while stood outside their famous Holby General entrance, and dedicated their award to the NHS.

The win is somewhat poignant this evening, as it comes just days after Casualty’s sister show, Holby City, was cancelled by the BBC.

It was announced on 2nd June that Holby would be ending in 2022, after what will be 23 years on the BBC.

The show said in a statement via its official Twitter account: “We’re very sorry to bring you the sad news that Holby City will come to an end in March next year, after 23 amazing years.

“We sometimes have to make difficult decisions to make room for new opportunities and as part of the BBC’s commitment to make more programmes across the UK, we have taken the difficult decision to bring the show to a close in order to reshape the BBC’s drama slate to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country.”

The show added: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the amazing team at BBC Studios and all the cast and crew who have been involved in the show since 1999. Holby has been a stalwart with audiences, delighting millions of viewers each week and winning hundreds of awards with a compelling mix of cutting-edge medical stories and explosive personal stories.”


