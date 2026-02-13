The BBC has announced scheduling changes for Gladiators and Casualty tomorrow (Saturday 14 February) due to sports schedules.

The rebooted Gladiators, which is now in its third season, typically airs on Saturday evenings at 5:45pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

But episodes 5 and 6 of the show won’t be airing at their usual time over the next two weekends.

The BBC announced: "On 14 February, if the football finishes in 90 minutes, Gladiators will air at 8pm. On 21 February, Gladiators will air at 7:15pm."

Instead, the BBC will be showing the FA Cup match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United from 5:45pm to 8pm this weekend, while next Saturday's shake-up is due to coverage of Wales v Scotland in rugby's Six Nations.

Meanwhile, Casualty, which usually airs on Saturday nights on BBC One and iPlayer at 8:30pm, will be broadcast at the later time of 9:45pm tomorrow.

The scheduling change for Gladiators comes at a pivotal moment in the new season, with episode 5 rounding off the final heat of the year, while episode 6 will mark the beginning of the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, scenes set to air this Saturday on Casualty will see Jacob Masters put in a difficult position after his son Blake is incorrectly profiled by police officer Ashley Sullivan.

