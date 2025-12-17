❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Casualty return date and time confirmed by BBC in 2026 as beloved medical drama makes dramatic comeback
Things will look rather different this season.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Wednesday, 17 December 2025 at 4:43 pm
Ad
Ad
Don't miss the Radio Times Christmas issue – out now!
Enjoy festive fun with Shaun & Gromit in our Christmas double issue – pick up your 14-day guide to the best TV, streaming, film, radio & podcasts.
Find out more
Ad