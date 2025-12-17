Casualty went out with a bang earlier this year when its finale episode left fans fearing that Ngozi Okoye was dead after a twist saw her plans to leave Holby with son Obi end tragically.

The latest boxset, Supply and Demand, ended with the hospital team trying to revive Ngzoi after she suffered a head injury.

And now, fans will soon get the answers they desperately crave as the BBC has confirmed that Casualty will return on Saturday 10th January 2025 at 8:45pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

While exact plot details are yet to be unveiled, things will certainly look different as the show moves away from Holby to a setting in Wales.

This was confirmed by the BBC back in May, with a document stating at the time: "The move to Wales will present opportunities for new cast members, but we would expect much-loved characters to remain part of the editorial shift to the location of the new Welsh hospital."

So far, the episode synopsis reads: "They're fighting to save patients while their personal lives are brimming with drama and intrigue. Everything's at stake on the emergency ward."

Casualty. BBC Studios

The confirmation of its return to screens comes after the news that BBC Studios won the contract to produce Casualty, with its bid scoring the highest against the published criteria.

As per the BBC, the process has created an opportunity to increase Welsh portrayal and the show to be set in Cardiff, as well as continuing to be filmed there.

"This transition will ensure Casualty plays an important role in the production ecology of Wales as part of the BBC’s commitment to backing homegrown storytelling," a statement read.

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said: "Casualty is a hugely important, much loved BBC drama and this tender has ensured it will continue to flourish. It was an extremely competitive process and we would like to thank the shortlisted producers for their high quality and comprehensive proposals. We look forward to working with BBC Studios as we build on the show’s long-running success."

Whille Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning at BBC Cymru Wales, added: "Casualty will be supercharging the portrayal of Wales to the UK and beyond and BBC Cymru Wales are delighted.

"Casualty always breaks new ground, and it has done so again. The sheer scale of the portrayal of Wales – in character and place is a game changer. BBC Studios fired our imaginations, and we look forward to where they take the world of Casualty next."

