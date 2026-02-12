Premier League pair Aston Villa and Newcastle United face off in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Ad

Both must look at Crystal Palace's Wembley triumph last May and feel they could go all the way in the competition this term.

Aston Villa, who beat Tottenham 2-1 in the third round, got back to winning ways with a late victory against Brighton in the top flight on Wednesday evening.

Newcastle earned a timely victory against Spurs in the Premier League on Tuesday to ease the pressure on Eddie Howe.

The FA Cup looks to be the Mags' best chance of a trophy this season and beat Bournemouth on penalties in the last round.

RadioTimes has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Newcastle on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Aston Villa v Newcastle?

Aston Villa v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 14 February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Aston Villa v Newcastle kick-off time

Aston Villa v Newcastle will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Newcastle on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

Fans can also tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

How to live stream Aston Villa v Newcastle online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Aston Villa v Newcastle on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Aston Villa v Newcastle odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Aston Villa (23/20) Draw (13/5) Newcastle (11/5)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.