The BBC’s revamped Gladiators has become a colossus of Saturday-night TV – but are its perfectly formed stars gods, monsters or something in between?

With a little help from some young fans, RT poses some very important questions...

Nitro

aka Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, 37

Nitro for Gladiators season 2. BBC / Graeme Hunter / © Hungry Bear Media Ltd

What’s the biggest myth about being a Gladiator?

The biggest myth about being a Gladiator is that you don’t want the contender to do well, because you actually do. Obviously, we’re the strength and the speed and the power. But ultimately they’re the soul of the show, right?

What’s your Achilles’ heel?

It’s probably The Edge, which is played at a very great height. I’m a very grounded person. If there was one event that I could choose not to do, it would be that one.

Kids look up to all of you like gods. How do you handle that?

I lean into it. When kids ask me how old I am, I often say, “I’m 1,000 years old, and I’m a demigod. The gifts and skills and talents that I have were bestowed upon me by the gods.”

In Grecian times the idea was that, if you went to someone’s temple, that gave the gods strength, right? So, I often tell them, the more noise they make, the stronger I become. They’re my power cells. They fuel me.

Do you feel a responsibility to your fans – ie the power cells?

I was once a young star who wanted to be a Gladiator. I opted for the Olympics instead – and now I’ve become a Gladiator! I know there are many young fans out there who could now go on to become great athletes or great Gladiators themselves. When I go climbing, people say, “We can’t believe you’re here... we told our daughter or our son, ‘Try and climb the wall like Nitro’ to get them here.” I’m not a speed-climber. I won’t get an Olympic medal in that, but it’s made kids go and climb. We might have the next speed-climbing champion because of Gladiators, which is amazing.

The biggest mistake I ever make is trying to take my daughter to soft play. If I try and take her to a trampoline park, I can’t look after her, because I’m in front of our target audience, doing the most gladiatorial stuff. I’m inundated!

When your Gladiators legend is written, how do you hope to be remembered?

Hercules was the first person I played in a play, in year three. And I was obsessed with being a demigod, being able to fly, having super-strength, having super-speed like Hermes. I’d want my legacy to be like the fables of Hercules – this person ran as fast as he could against the world’s best, championing his country.

Having done both, which is more competitive, Gladiators or Strictly Come Dancing?

I would say Gladiators is far more competitive, because there’s an actual gamesmanship around it. You can’t compare your rumba to someone else’s Argentine tango on the day.But what I would say is that Strictly can dress you down. You have to be strong. You have to be able to take the feedback. If you make a mistake, it can feel like the worst thing in the world. So there’s more of a mental aspect to understanding the process, and having to stay true to yourself through it.

If you could see into the future, like Cassandra, what might you reveal about the new series of Gladiators?

Nitro’s back, which is the most amazing thing for myself. I think maybe the last series of Gladiators was a little meaner without me around. I’m here to bring back that essence of entertainment and fun. We haven’t seen Nitro in battle since 2024. So, 2026 is the Year of the Nitro – let’s call it!

Jake, 7, asks…

What’s your favourite dinner?

What you need to know about Nitro is that Nitro is a great chef. But my good-luck meal is a pizza. I will have one every week before a big arena day. I make good pizzas – my favourite is pepperoni with mozzarella with spicy pepperoni and nduja on top, perhaps with some hot honey on there as well. Delicious!

Sabre

aka Sheli McCoy, 37

Sabre on Gladiators. BBC / Graeme Hunter / © Hungry Bear Media Ltd

What’s the biggest myth about being a Gladiator?

That we’re mean. People assume that we are there to be baddies, to crush contenders. And that’s an absolute myth because, really, our job is to get the best out of every single contender. I will only push someone as far as they can go, to give me 100 per cent of what they have. I will never give them more than they can take.

What is the hardest part of the job? The most Herculean task?

Not the physical element. That’s easy. It’s the persona and the expectations that come with it: trying to balance being the world’s strongest, most capable humans while also trying to be relatable to everyone we want to inspire.

What’s your Achilles’ heel?

I don’t really have one. As Sabre, I am formidable in every aspect. There’s nothing that you could give me that I can’t do.

That said, have you ever had a tainted, Pyrrhic victory?

Loads of times. Do you remember Nia on The Edge [in series one]? My job was to take her down, but she was crying her eyes out. That doesn’t feel like a good win; it feels like a necessary win.

Like Icarus, have you ever flown too close to the sun?

That is my MO. That’s what I do. I wake up and think: how could I push the limit today to potentially burn out here? So, yes, I have, multiple times, because that’s how we learn. And I don’t think you’ll ever know your true potential until you overstep that potential.

I co-own a gym. It’s 6,500 square feet with a full gym, a weightlifting club, a HYROX affiliate, seven staff, a new recovery room. I’ve got my clinic still open [McCoy is also a sports rehabilitation therapist]; Gladiators is on air; I’m chatting to you. Loads of people would have thought that was impossible to do.

Kids look up to you like you’re a god. That’s quite a responsibility...

It’s a privilege. Yeah, it’s a responsibility, because if we’re not doing it for them, who are we doing it for? Kids have sold their souls to us. They’ve got us on repeat in their living room. And now their birthdays are Gladiators-themed, and they’re having custom costumes made… I’ve got about 130 beaded, hand-made bracelets from kids. My brother lives in Dubai, and his children, my niece and nephew and all of their friends, have Gladiators watch parties at my brother’s house. Series one had 90 million global downloads.

When your legend is written, how do you hope to be remembered?

Today is the anniversary of my dad’s death. He died 33 years ago. And if today was my last day, I think I would feel proud that I’ve made a difference. There have been so many mothers and fathers who have told me stories of their children overcoming body-confidence issues, sports issues, health issues, eating disorders, due to the presence of Gladiators in their life.

If you could tell us the future, what can we expect from the new series?

I am the most excited about this series coming out, because not only are there new games, but they’re bringing back a classic. When they told us about them, I was like, “You want us to what? Is that safe?”

Nathalie, 10, and Cami, 6, ask…

What has been your favourite audience sign?

“Sabre, will you marry my dad?” There’s honestly 50 of them an episode. They’ve made their kids sit down and make those signs... Although I know that the other day Apollo had a sign sent into the dressing room for him with a woman’s telephone number and Instagram handle on it!

Legend

aka Matt Morsia, 40

Legend on Gladiators season 2. BBC

What’s the biggest myth about being a Gladiator?

The biggest myth is that Gladiators is a collective, and it’s all about everyone doing their own bit when in reality they’re just a support crew for Legend

When your legend is written, how do you hope you’ll be remembered?

I don’t “hope”. I’m wholly confident that I’ll be remembered as the greatest Gladiator of all time.

Do you have an Achilles’ heel?

Probably that I’m too good. It’s awkward when you’re good at all of the games, because, firstly, it’s difficult to programme that logistically. But also, you attract a lot of envy from others. I imagine there was a similar situation for Muhammad Ali and Martin Luther King. When you’re at the top of your game, there are a lot of eyes on you.

What’s the hardest part of being a Gladiator?

I would say it is just managing the fans. For me, more so than the others. I’m having to fight my way into the arena. They’ll get me there eight hours early deliberately, and there’s still thousands of people queuing up, throwing themselves at my feet.

Like Icarus, have you ever flown too close to the sun?

I’ve been to the sun and it was fine. I can’t really relate to that. I was fine. You know when you open the oven? I can pull things straight out with my hands. My skin’s very resilient. I’m actually able to handle ultra-high temperatures.

Metaphorically and literally?

Yes, literally.

Have you ever had a Pyrrhic victory – a win you’ve not been satisfied by?

You know, for the average person, a win is like, “Great, I won. I’m so happy.” For me, that’s the norm. When you’re at that level, it’s hard to be satisfied. My standard is extremely high. My bar is so high that the standards have to be extended to reach it.

Kids look up to you guys like gods. Do you feel a responsibility there?

Yes and no. Yes, because, like you said, pretty much every kid in the world wants to be me. But I say no in the sense that I just need to exist, and that’s enough really, isn’t it? Even just looking at me, that’s probably very inspirational for the average person.

Do kids approach you in the street – and if so, what do they say?

Yeah, on a regular basis. They normally say things like, “Wow, Legend, you’re the best Gladiator ever!” “Legend, how did you get so good?” “Legend, why are you so much better than the others?” “Legend, do you find it awkward that you’re so much better than the others?” “Legend, how can I be more like you?” That’s the general chat.

And what do you say?

“Don’t touch me. Leave me alone.”

If, like Cassandra, you could see the future, what could we expect from the new series of Gladiators?

I’m in it. I think that’s all you really need. If you’re looking for a headline: “Gladiators series three – Legend’s in it.” I think that would probably suffice.

Charlotte, 8, asks…

Why are you such a doughnut?

I feel like Charlotte’s been heavily influenced by an adult to ask that question. Probably a jealous, bitter adult who looks at me like I am some kind of unattainable god and has then encouraged their child to refer to me as a doughnut. I am not a doughnut. I like doughnuts, but I’m not one myself. I’m actually an extremely gifted human who is good at everything.

Fire

aka Montell Douglas, 39

Fire on Gladiators season 2. BBC

What’s the biggest myth about being a Gladiator?

For me, it’s that our strength is mostly physical. I think the biggest strength that we have is our mental strength and our heart. Being a Gladiator is about your strength of heart, not the physicality.

When your legend is written, how would you like to be remembered?

Honestly, I’d like to be remembered not for what I’ve done, but how I’ve made people feel. I’m fierce, fun, but fair on the show. And I think that is me in real life.

What is your Achilles’ heel?

Empathy! I think that holds me back, because I’m a big softie. I’ve got a big, warm heart, that can be my downfall, because I respect the contenders and their craft, so sometimes I just feel sorry for them.

Have you ever suffered a Pyrrhic victory?

When you’re in the Gladiator arena, we always say that it’s like David versus Goliath, but actually I want everyone to bring 100 per cent, because I’m going to bring 100 per cent. I don’t ever want to win if someone’s not feeling great.

Kids look up to you like gods. Do you feel that’s a responsibility?

Absolutely a responsibility, and absolutely a privilege. I think that it’s an honour to be considered a role model in anything. Weirdly, the reactions of kids was almost an afterthought, even though it’s a very nostalgic and iconic show that we watched growing up.

Do you meet a lot of young fans?

It’s my favourite thing, meeting and connecting with those that love the show. I call my fans my Flames. It doesn’t matter if they’re boys or girls, they come up in full costume.

Recently, we had a little girl whose parent told us that she’d taken up athletics because of me. Apparently she said, “I want to be fast like Fire. Get me down to the athletics track.” Which is incredible, because it’s access to new sports that she might have never tried.

Chloe, 5, asks…

Why did you choose the name Fire?

Oh, Chloe! I say it’s Fire because obviously it’s hot, and it burns brightly. But more importantly, fire is unpredictable. I’d say I’m a bit of an all-rounder where I’m fast, and you don’t really realise how much power I have. And being an element, it just says that you’re one of the core energy sources that we have in this world. I’m just very happy to be Fire.

Steel

aka Zack George, 35

Steel in Gladiators 2025 BBC

What’s the biggest myth about being a Gladiator?

People assume we’ve always been extremely fit and super-motivated. But I, personally, was very different as a child. I didn’t eat healthy foods. I didn’t do any exercise. I didn’t have any confidence. And now I’m a Gladiator!

Like Icarus, have you ever flown too close to the sun?

When I won the UK’s Fittest Man [in 2020]. I was about two weeks into the five-week competition, and I was thinking, “This has consumed my whole life.” I’d train for four or five hours a day and have no social life. You have to sacrifice so, so much. I was thinking, “Is it all going to be worth it?” But I said, “No, you’re going to win this.” And I did.

What is your Achilles’ heel?

I played a lot of rugby growing up, and I probably injured my ankle around 20 to 30 times. So for me, my Achilles’ heel would be my left ankle. Almost a literal Achilles’ heel!

What’s the hardest part of being a Gladiator?

I sometimes find it hard when they think that my Mr Nice Guy personality is going to spill into the games. When that whistle blows, I’m there to win.

Kids look up to you. Does that give you pause for thought?

Hugely, yeah, because we are like real-life superheroes, and the joy on the kids’ and adults’ faces when they come to watch the show… they’re in awe. I’m a father, and as a child if your parent says, “Eat some healthy food” or “Do a bit of exercise”, it’s like, “Ugh, whatever.” But when a Gladiator says it, it genuinely sinks in.

You seem particularly passionate about this…

That’s my main role as Steel. I want to prove to the millions of children – and adults – that anything is possible. I like to show children what I was like when I was younger. And you can see that it blows their minds.

What are your predictions for the new series?

The contenders have come back bigger, faster, stronger – which obviously doesn’t bother us, because we are bigger and faster and stronger. But we could tell this time they’d been watching and studying the games. There was a big difference in their strategy.

Penny, 5, asks...

How is Steel so steel?

I love that. I always get asked that. It’s like, “How much of your body is actually steel?” I train twice a day, six days a week and I’ve done that for about 10 years. I have six meals a day, about 4,500 calories. I do running, swimming, cycling, rowing, weightlifting, squats, bench-press and gymnastics. It’s varied!

Fury

aka Jodie Ounsley, 25

Fury in Gladiators 2025 BBC

What’s the biggest myth about being a Gladiator?

I think the biggest myth is thinking we’re not human. We are human, but we are also our Gladiator. It’s nice that we can combine the two.

What is the hardest part of the job? The most Herculean task?

Probably seeing your friends or yourself getting injured. But you know that’s the risk of playing a tough sport, or doing a TV show. Everyone gets tweaks and niggles – contenders and Gladiators. It’s about how you adapt and crack on with it.

Have you ever had a Pyrrhic victory on the show — where your win felt tainted?

If it’s over really quickly after going through all that prep of psyching yourself up. For example, if it’s a game of Duel, you’re getting in the zone, you’re ready to get into a fight. And then it lasts like two seconds. And you think, “Oh, all for that?”

Kids look up to the Gladiators like they’re gods. Do you feel that responsibility?

If my younger self had someone to look up to that I could really relate to, and think, “I want to be like that person” – that would have been so cool. We have the privilege to be that for someone else.

As a deaf person with a cochlear implant, did you think about how that might inspire children with similar disabilities?

I was a bit nervous because I didn’t really know what to expect going into an environment with TV and production, and being honest with my deafness. I do struggle in certain areas, so I have to be open about that. But they were all just amazing. And

I really grasped how big it could be, especially on TV, for kids being able to see that. It’s so cool that I can normalise it for kids who have no idea about deafness, but by seeing us on Gladiators they might have a bit more of an understanding of it.

Evan, 6, asks…

Which of the other Gladiators are you the most afraid of?

I’d say Cyclone. When you see her real personality, she’s so lovely and so kind to be around and she has a great energy. But I would not cross her, that’s for sure. She is the strongest, most physical woman I’ve ever seen. Even out of my whole rugby career – she’s just another level.

Gladiator Steel (Zack George) on the Radio Times cover. Photography: Elisabeth Hoff Radio Times

Gladiators returns on Saturday 17th January at 5:45pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

