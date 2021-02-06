Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Soaps
  4. Fenisha’s pregnancy secret is out on Casualty – how will Jan react to the bombshell?

Fenisha’s pregnancy secret is out on Casualty – how will Jan react to the bombshell?

Things are about to get complicated...

fenisha casualty

Published:

Despite being eight months pregnant, Fenisha Khatri (Olivia D’Lima) has been able to keep the secret from everyone at the hospital in Casualty – including Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) who will have a thing or two to say about being kept in the dark about something so serious.

Advertisement

Well, scenes this weekend will see Jan learn the truth and unfortunately for Fenisha, it is not because she gets to be the one to tell her first.

The timing is terrible… just as Fenisha is getting ready to speak to her boss and tell her the truth, she is beaten to it before she gets the chance.

Interrupting her moment, the two are sent to help out when they get a call about domestic violence taking place. Arriving at the scene, they find a lady called Linda cowering from her husband, Kevin, and Fenisha finds herself literally caught in the middle as things are about to escalate.

jan-fenisha-casualty

Before Kevin can harm Fenisha to get to his wife, Linda screams out that Fenisha is pregnant to stop him from hurting her, but Jan is within earshot and hears the whole thing. A stunned Jan tries to process what she has been told and makes a hasty exit when the situation has resolved itself but Fenisha knows she now has to be honest about everything.

And the shocks keep on coming from Jan when she learns not only how far along Fenisha actually is, but that the father is none other than Ethan Hardy (George Rainsford). What will Jan do now that she knows everything?

With Fenisha about to be due sooner than people thought, it seems that things are going to get far more complicated for her before they get better.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Casualty page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about Casualty

fenisha casualty
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Michelin star food

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get £10 off when you spend £50 at Donald Russell

Discover award-winning meat, delivered straight to your door

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Line of Duty cast

Line of Duty Watch the first teaser for season 6 as the BBC confirms extra episode

rt awards sci fi

RadioTimes.com Awards 2021 Vote for the Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show

rt awards tv moment

RadioTimes.com Awards 2021: Vote now for your TV Moment of the Year

rt awards ents

RadioTimes.com Awards 2021 Vote for the Best Entertainment Show