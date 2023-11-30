But fans of the show will also recall some of Brookside's wild plot points, ranging from an incestuous relationship to a dead body lying undetected under Number 10 for years before being discovered. Among the show's most bizarre, if eerily prescient, storylines, there was also an outbreak of a mysterious virus that claimed the lives of several characters, including George and Audrey Manners.

Here's all you need to know about who was in the Brookside cast.

Who was in the Brookside cast?

The following actors appeared on Brookside between 1982 and 2003.

Dean Sullivan as Jimmy Corkhill

Ricky Tomlinson as Bobby Grant

Michael Starke as Thomas Sweeney AKA Sinbad

Louis Emerick as Mick Johnson

Anna Friel as Beth Jordache

Bryan Murray as Trevor Jordache

Jennifer Ellison as Emily Shadwick

Claire Sweeney as Lindsey Corkhill

Sue Johnston as Sheila Grant

Philip Lawrence Borg-Olivier as Tim 'Tinhead' O'Leary

Sue Jenkins as Jackie Corkhill

Sandra Maitland as Mandy Jordache

Cheryl Maiker as Marcia Barrett

Sunetra Sarker as Nisha Batra

Ian Champion as Ross Beacham

Amanda Burton as Heather Black

Alan Rothwell as Nicholas Black

Alexandra Wescourt as Shelley Bower

Jennifer Calvert as Cheryl Boyanowsky

Ken Sharrock s JC Bradley

Hayley Smitten as Sharon Briges

Cheryl Mackie as Megan Brindley

David Miller as Stan Broadbent

Gladys Ambrose as Julia Brogan

Suzanne Packer as Josie Brooks

Mark Birch as Ducksie Brown

Joanne Black as Kristy Brown

Glen Jones as Lisa Burnett

Simon Chadwick as Dave Burns

Kerry Peers as Helen Carey

Asia Duleah as Janet Carver

Ebony Grey as Cassie Charlton

Sarah Lam as Caroline Choi

David Yip as Michael Choi

Kwong Lee Chong as Stephen Choi

Nicola Stephenson as Margaret Clemence

Billie Clements as Imelda Clough

Richard Norton as Shane Cochrane

Doreen Sloane as Annabelle Collins

Nigel Crowley as Gordon Collins

Mark Burgess as Gordon Collins

Katrin Cartlidge as Lucy Collins

Jim Wiggins as Paul Collins

John McArdle as Billy Corkhill

Paula Frances as Diana Corkhill

Kate Fitzgerald as Doreen Corkhill

Jason Hope as Rod Corkhill

Justine Kerrigan as Tracy Corkhill

Jack Mythen as William Corkhill

John Burgess as David Crosbie

Marcia Ashton as Jean Crosbie

Mary Tamm as Penny Crosbie

Georgina Smith as Annie Cross

Betty Alberge as Edna Cross

Bill Dean as Harry Cross

Stuart Organ as Kevin Cross

Marcus Hutton as Nathan Cuddington

Reanne Henesy as Louise Daniels

Danny McCall as Owen Daniels

Barbara Hatwell as Anthea Dixon

Sarah White as Bev Dixon

Irene Marot as Deborah 'DD' Dixon

Jack McMullen as Josh Dixon

Paul Byatt as Mike Dixon

Tiffany Chapman as Rachel Dixon

Vince Earl as Ron Dixon

Stifyn Parri as Christoper Duncan

Ann-Marie Davies as Katrina Evans

Victoria Bennett as Emily Farnham

Molly Stewart as Emma Farnham

Michael Garrett as Harry Farnham

Alex Fletcher as Jacqui Farnham

Gareth Ryan Jones as Matthew Farnham

Steven Pinder as Max Farnham

Gabrielle Glaister as Patricia Farnham

Kieran Warham as Thomas Farnham

Steven Pinner as Jonathan Gordon-Davies

Paul Usher as Barry Grant

Amy Lynch as Claire Grant

Simon O'Brien as Damon Grant

Shelagh O'Hara as Karen Grant

Bhasker Patel as Nawaz Hamoud

David Easter as Pat Hancock

Ray Dunbobbin as Ralph Hardwicke

Roberta Kerr as Sally Haynes

James Mawdsley as Brian 'Bumper' Humphreys

Brian Downey as Dr Geoff Ivers

Leeon Sawyer as Leo Johnson

Steven Cole as Leo Johnson

Tina Malone as Mo McGee

Gillian Kearney as Debbie McGrath

Meg Johnson as Brigid McKenna

Karen Drury as Susannah Morrisey

Katy Lamont as Adele Murray

Tony Scoggo as Matty Nolan

Ann Haydn-Edwards as Theresa Nolan

Vickie Gates as Leanne Powell

Rachael Lindsay as Sammy Rogers

Bernadette Foley as Margi Shadwick

Suzanne Collins as Nikki Chadwick

Doc O'Brien as George Williams

Read all about Brookside's key players below.

Dean Sullivan plays Jimmy Corkhill

TV Times / Getty

Who is Jimmy? Jimmy was the son of Margaret and the brother of Billy and Frankie. An ex-drug addict and thug, he became a family man, caring for his wife Jackie and children Lindsey, Jimmy and William.

Where else have I seen Sullivan? Sullivan appeared on Doctors and Crime Stories. He died at the age of 68 in November 2023.

Ricky Tomlinson plays Bobby Grant

Who is Bobby? Bobby was the husband of Sheila Grant and the father of Damon, Karen and Claire Grant, and the adoptive father of Barry Grant.

A domineering man, Bobby's marriage to Sheila started to crumble following her rape and the death of their son Damon. They eventually split in 1988.

Where else have I seen Tomlinson? The actor starred in 2016 movie Grimsby with Sacha Baron Cohen and Mark Strong. In 2022, he starred in an episode of The Witchfinder.

Michael Starke plays Thomas Sweeney AKA Sinbad

Who is Sinbad? Introduced in 1984, the character was a window cleaner who also tried his hand at different, but equally illicit, activities.

During his time on Brookside Close, Sinbad was falsely accused of sexual abuse. He was later acquitted and moved away from Brookside.

Where else have I seen Starke? The actor is known for The 51st State and Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit.

Louis Emerick plays Mick Johnson

Who is Mick? Mick was the father of Leo and Gemma. He was previously married to Josie and Elaine Johnson.

Originally a cab driver, Mick then ran his own fish and chip shop.

Where else have I seen Emerick? Emerick appeared in film Layer Cake and TV series Zapped.

Anna Friel plays Beth Jordache

Who is Beth? Beth was Mandy and Trevor's daughter and Rachel's sister.

The character was at the centre of a shocking storyline when it was revealed she had been sexually abused by her father, who was ultimately murdered by her mother Mandy.

Beth had two relationships with women on Brookside. Her first love story was with Margaret Clemence, while later on she had a romance with university lecturer Chris.

She and her mother stood trial when Trevor's body was discovered years later, with both landing in jail. There, Beth died of a heart condition.

Where else have I seen Friel? Friel has starred in movies Limitless, Goal! and Timeline. In 2021, she appeared on TV series The Box.

Bryan Murray plays Trevor Jordache

Who is Trevor? Trevor was Mandy's abusive husband and Beth and Rachel's father. Not only was he violent towards Mandy, but he also sexually abused his daughter Beth, unbeknownst to his wife.

Sick of his violent ways, Mandy murdered him, with Beth helping her conceal the body under the patio of Number 10. Mandy managed to rebuild her life and had a relationship with Sinbad but was caught once Trevor's body was discovered years later.

Where else have I seen Murray? Murray starred in TV series The Tudors and Fair City.

Jennifer Ellison plays Emily Shadwick

Who is Emily? Emily was the daughter of Margi and Greg Shadwick. She was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Tim 'Tinhead' O'Leary and had a penchant for trouble.

Where else have I seen Ellison? Ellison is known for The Phantom of the Opera, The Cottage and Hotel Babylon.

Claire Sweeney plays Lindsey Corkhill

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Who is Lindsey? Lindsey was Jimmy and Jackie's daughter, and Jimmy and William's sister.

Involved with the criminal Finnegan family, Lindsey's illegal activities became a cause for concern for her parents. She had a relationship with Shelley Bowers which turned into a triangle also involving Lindsey's mother, Jackie.

Where else have I seen Sweeney? Sweeney appeared in TV series Clocking Off and Doctors.

Sue Johnston plays Sheila Grant

Who is Sheila? Sheila was Bobby's wife and the mother of Damon, Karen, Claire and Barry. In a storyline aired in 1986, Sheila was raped and beaten up by an unknown assailant who was later revealed to be her taxi driver.

Her unprocessed trauma and the death of their son Damon led to a crisis in Sheila and Bobby's marriage, with Bobby leaving his wife.

Sheila then started a romance with Billy Corkhill and the two moved away from the Close in 1990.

Where else have I seen Johnston? Johnston starred in episodes of Downton Abbey, Waking the Dead and film Imagine Me & You.

Philip Lawrence Borg-Olivier plays Tim 'Tinhead' O'Leary

Who is Tinhead? One of the local school's bullies, Tim 'Tinhead' O'Leary was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Emily Shadwick.

The pair continuously engaged in minor crimes, with Tim taking he fall for Emily and going to prison after they stole Susannah's car and blackmailed and outed gay salesman Brian.

Once Tinhead was released, he and Emily tied the knot. The couple lived with Mick for a while before being taken in by Jimmy Corkhill.

Where else have I seen Borg-Olivier? The actor has also starred in Benidorm, Holby City and Doctors.

Sue Jenkins plays Jackie Corkhill

Who is Jackie? Jackie was the ex-wife of Jimmy Corkhill and the mother of William, Lindsey and Jimmy.

Initially estranged from her ex Jimmy, the two briefly got back together while living under the same roof at the Close. She had an affair with their neighbour Ron Dixon and was involved in a love triangle with her daughter Lindsey and her girlfriend Shelley.

Where else have I seen Jenkins? The actress appeared in an episode of Doctor Who in 2021, as well as having roles in both Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Sandra Maitland plays Mandy Jordache

Who is Mandy? Mandy is the ex-wife of abuser Trevor Jordache and Beth and Rachel's mother.

She is at the centre of one of Brookside's most prominent storylines with the murder of her violent husband, who also sexually abused Beth. Mandy killed him, with Beth helping her mum conceal the body.

Despite her managing to get away with murder at first and starting a new life, embarking on a romance with Sinbad, the character was caught when Trevor's body was discovered. After standing trial with Beth, they were both arrested.

Where else have I seen Maitland? Maitland starred in TV series Doctors, Casualty, Holby City and Misfits.

