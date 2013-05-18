Hollyoaks had an impressive tally of five awards and were singled out for featuring the year’s most spectacular scene – the bus crash that caused chaos at 2012’s double wedding. However, Emmerdale’s live hour-long special to mark its 40th anniversary received the prize for Best Single Episode. The awards can be seen on ITV on Sunday at 8pm. To see a gallery of the winners, click here.

SEXIEST MALE (PRESENTED BY AMANDA DONOHOE)

Winner: Danny Mac (Hollyoaks)

Nominees

Chris Fountain (Coronation Street)

David Witts (EastEnders)

Matthew Wolfenden (Emmerdale)

Danny Mac (Hollyoaks)

Kieron Richardson (Hollyoaks)

SEXIEST FEMALE (PRESENTED BY UNION J)

Winner: Michelle Keegan (Coronation Street)

Nominees

Georgia May Foote (Coronation Street)

Michelle Keegan (Coronation Street)

Jacqueline Jossa (EastEnders)

Natalie Anderson (Emmerdale)

Jorgie Porter (Hollyoaks)

VILLAIN OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY JON CULSHAW)

Winner: Natalie Gumede (Coronation Street)

Nominees

Natalie Gumede (Coronation Street)

Nigel Havers (Coronation Street)

Jamie Foreman (EastEnders)

Dominic Power (Emmerdale)

Emmett J Scanlan (Hollyoaks)

BEST ACTOR (PRESENTED BY EMMA SAMMS)

Winner: Alan Halsall (Coronation Street)

Nominees

Alan Halsall (Coronation Street)

Nitin Ganatra (EastEnders)

Shane Richie (EastEnders)

Jeff Hordley (Emmerdale)

Emmett J Scanlan (Hollyoaks)

BEST ACTRESS (PRESENTED BY LARRY LAMB)

Winner: Claire Cooper (Hollyoaks)

Nominees

Michelle Keegan (Coronation Street)

Jennie McAlpine (Coronation Street)

Nina Wadia (EastEnders)

Jessie Wallace (EastEnders)

Claire Cooper (Hollyoaks)

BEST COMEDY PERFORMANCE (PRESENTED BY TOMMY CANNON AND BOBBY BALL)

Winner: Patti Clare (Coronation Street)

Nominees

Patti Clare (Coronation Street)

Ian Kelsey (Doctors)

Ricky Norwood (EastEnders)

Dominic Brunt (Emmerdale)

Nicole Barber-Lane (Hollyoaks)

BEST YOUNG PERFORMANCE (PRESENTED BY DANIEL ROCHE AND TYGER DREW-HONEY)

Winner: Eden Taylor-Draper (Emmerdale)

Nominees

Ellie Leach (Coronation Street)

Maisie Smith (EastEnders)

Eden Taylor-Draper (Emmerdale)

Ellis Hollins (Hollyoaks)

SPECTACULAR SCENE OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY NICOLA ADAMS AND LUKE CAMPBELL)

Winner: the Bus Crash (Hollyoaks)

Nominees

The Rovers Fire (Coronation Street)

Julia’s Car Crash (Doctors)

The Olympic Torch Comes Live to Walford (EastEnders)

Cain’s Clifftop Rescue of Zak (Emmerdale)

The Bus Crash (Hollyoaks)

BEST ON-SCREEN PARTNERSHIP (PRESENTED BY ASHLEIGH AND PUDSEY)

Winners: Kieron Richardson and Emmett J Scanlan (Hollyoaks)

Nominees

Jennie McAlpine and Alan Halsall (Coronation Street)

Matthew Chambers and Elisabeth Dermot Walsh (Doctors)

Nitin Ganatra and Nina Wadia (EastEnders)

Lucy Pargeter and Dominic Power (Emmerdale)

Emmett J Scanlan and Kieron Richardson (Hollyoaks)

BEST NEWCOMER (PRESENTED BY ALAN FLETCHER AND SASKIA HAMPELE)

Winner: Joseph Thompson (Hollyoaks)

Nominees

Marc Baylis (Coronation Street)

Ian Midlane (Doctors)

Khali Best (EastEnders)

Laura Norton (Emmerdale)

Joseph Thompson (Hollyoaks)

BEST EXIT (PRESENTED BY MARK WRIGHT AND ZOE HARDMAN)

Winner: Nigel Havers (Coronation Street)

Nominees

Nigel Havers (Coronation Street)

Lu Corfield (Doctors)

Jamie Foreman (EastEnders)

Tom Lister (Emmerdale)

Emmett J Scanlan (Hollyoaks)

BEST DRAMATIC PERFORMANCE (PRESENTED BY JAMES AND OLA JORDAN)

Winner: Natalie Gumede (Coronation Street)

Nominees

Natalie Gumede (Coronation Street)

Dido Miles (Doctors)

Jo Joyner (EastEnders)

Lucy Pargeter (Emmerdale)

Claire Cooper (Hollyoaks)

BEST STORYLINE (PRESENTED BY KATE SILVERTON)

Winner: Kirsty’s abuse of Tyrone (Coronation Street)

Nominees

Kirsty’s Abuse of Tyrone (Coronation Street)

Sam’s assisted suicide (Doctors)

The demise of Derek Branning (EastEnders)

Zak’s depression (Emmerdale)

Esther’s bullying (Hollyoaks)

BEST SINGLE EPISODE (PRESENTED BY MARY BERRY)

Winner: the live 40th anniversary episode (Emmerdale)

Nominees

Kirsty's treachery ends in Tyrone's arrest (Coronation Street)

The Scales – Sam’s assisted suicide (Doctors)

The identity of Kat’s lover is revealed (EastEnders)

Emmerdale 40th anniversary – live episode

The bus crash (Hollyoaks)

Lifetime Achievement Award (presented by Gillian Taylforth) - Winner: Adam Woodyatt (EastEnders)

Best British Soap (presented by Chris Noth) - Winner: Coronation Street