British Soap Awards 2013: the winners in pictures
See the stars of our best-loved soaps collect their prizes at the ceremony in Manchester
It was a night of high drama at this year's British Soap Awards - Corrie dominated, EastEnders suffered while Hollyoaks came good in a large number of categories. You can see a full list of the winners here, but below you'll find our pick of the most glamorous frocks, sharpest suits and happiest bunch of soap stars that you're ever likely to see:
Michelle Keegan (Coronation Street) - winner of Sexiest Female for the fifth consecutive year.
Natalie Gumede (Coronation Street) - winner for both Best Villain and Best Dramatic Performance
Claire Cooper (Hollyoaks) - accepting the award for Best Actress
Kieron Richardson and Emmett J Scanlan (Hollyoaks) - the fan favourites take home Best On-Screen Partnership
Danny Mac (Hollyoaks) - this year's Sexiest Male recipient
The Emmerdale cast get their reward for their 40th anniversary special, which picked up the Best Single Episode prize.
Alan Halsall (Coronation Street) - all smiles now as he takes home Best Actor
Adam Woodyatt (EastEnders) gets a much-deserved Lifetime Achievement award