Ziggy clashes with Dean. (Picture: Channel 5)

It's not long before it all kicks off between Ziggy and Dean outside the Surf Club, in front of Ziggy's parents Maggie (Kestie Morassi) and Ben Astoni (Rohan Nichol). But when Dean tries to defend himself, saying he didn't want to take advantage of his mate while she was drunk, Ziggy gives him a very angry piece of her mind and he's left looking like the bad guy.

Ziggy's husband Brody is now all loved-up with school teacher Simone. (Picture: Channel 5)

All in all it was the WORST birthday ever, with Ziggy's estranged hubby Brody (Jackson Heywood) having now gone public with new lady love, Simone Bedford (Emily Eskell).

Meanwhile, on Tuesday 14 May, Willow is left questioning her own feelings for Dean when policeman pal Colby Thorne cheekily suggests Dean held back because he has secret feelings for Ziggy? Willow finds herself getting defensive. But could it be she's secretly jealous at the thought of something brewing between Dean and Ziggy?

Does Willow still have romantic feelings for ex-boyfriend Dean? (Picture: Channel 5)

