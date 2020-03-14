5 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Alya reports Geoff to the police and Gemma puts her babies in danger

Poor Yasmeen has been suffering at the hands of Geoff on Coronation Street, but that could be coming to an end soon as Alya works out what’s going on.

Advertisement

While that household fights, it seems elsewhere on the cobbles, viewers will witness new loves, old loves, and a familiar face return.

Here’s everything you need to know about next week’s Coronation Street, between Monday 16th March and Friday 20th March 2020.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Alya is on to Geoff – but is Yasmeen willing to listen?

We’ve been desperate to see some light at the end of the tunnel for Yasmeen as she continues to face abuse from Geoff. It seems we may get some reprieve soon as Alya finally works out there’s something horrible going on behind closed doors. Geoff is trying to get Yasmeen to go and live abroad in Cyprus, but family woman Yasmeen can’t stomach the thought of leaving her granddaughter. And when Alya finds out, she begs her beloved grandmother not to go. After a tense argument with Geoff, Alya decides to report him to the police.

She continues her investigations and works out Geoff has been done for abuse in the past, and immediately takes the results to Yasmeen, who unfortunately, can’t listen to her and urges her to leave. And when Yasmeen brings up Alya’s research, he flies off the handle and storms out of the house – but who is he meeting? And why is he out all night?

Norris returns!

Now Claudia and Ken are set up at Stillwaters, they have time on their hands to get comfortable. Ken in particular discovers a Literary Society and wants to go hear the talk. But last minute, the event gets cancelled – that is, until heroic Ken steps in and reads one of his short stories. But who’s that in the corner asking a question? It’s Norris! However, he’s having a bad time there with Freda and wants to get out – can Ken help him escape?

Gemma fights her demons

Trying to juggle quadruplets can’t be a simple task, but Gemma has been trying her very best on Coronation Street to make it work. However, a couple of sleepless nights and an intervention from Bernie only go to show how much she’s struggling. Gemma tries to watch all four babies at once, but her mum can’t help but notice how much anxiety she is trying to fight off. At a Baby Senses class, Gemma introduces Bernie to her friends, Imogen and Vanessa, but when she suggests they all hang out, her new pals say they’re too busy. Gemma is crushed to later see them at a house party without her. They later apologise to her, but when they all head out for a drink, Gemma gets drunk and walks into the middle of the road with the quads – thankfully a car misses them, but it’s shaken Gemma up. Can she get over this hurdle for the sake of her babies?

Seb has to make a choice

Emma has been paranoid previously that Seb would up and leave her for his old flame, Alina, and it seems her worst fears might come true again. She confides in Maria that she’s more into Seb than he is into her, and the hairdresser – who’s had her fair share of doomed relationships – tells her to just be cool. Emma takes Maria’s words on board and tells Seb he will have to get out of the house so she can have the girls round, but her plan backfires when he actually ends up in the Rovers with Alina… But who does Seb want?

Evelyn has a date

Advertisement

Evelyn takes Cerberus to the vets when she learns he isn’t well, but she gets more than she bargained for when she finds her old flame Arthur in the surgery with his pup. Tyrone is beside himself watching his grandmother flirt up a storm and can’t wait to tell Fiz all about it. But for Evelyn, she’s on a mission to win back Arthur and takes Cerberus to the park where Arthur pops by and the pair agree to go on a date. Is this the start of something special?

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.