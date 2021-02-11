HBO boss hints at new characters for Sex and the City revival: “Friendships fade and new friendships start”

HBO Max boss Casey Bloys has revealed further details about the upcoming revival, Sex and the City: And Just Like That.

The reboot was announced in January 2021, with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis all reprising their famous roles as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte for the upcoming HBO Max series. But the Sex and the City cast is short one member of its gal pal quartet, as Kim Catrall will not return to play sex-positive icon Samantha.

Now, Bloys has hinted how Samantha’s exclusion may be approached, also letting slip a potential hint about newcomers to the cast.

“They’re not trying to say that these characters are reliving their 30s. It is very much a story about women in their 50s, and they are dealing with things that people deal with in their 50s,” Bloys told TVLine.

He added: “Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave. Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life.

“They’re trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50.”

Parker previously told TMZ the show wouldn’t be introducing a replacement for Samantha, saying: “We’re not looking to create a fourth character. We have New York City as a fourth character. There’ll be lots of interesting new characters that we’re excited about.”

So, could the girls’ friendship with Samantha simply have “faded” as the seemingly inseparable group grew older? And could this extend to the women’s other halves? We have yet to hear whether they will make an appearance, though David Eigenberg (who played Miranda’s husband Steve) didn’t rule out a return.

