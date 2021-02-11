Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. HBO boss hints at new characters for Sex and the City revival: “Friendships fade and new friendships start”

HBO boss hints at new characters for Sex and the City revival: “Friendships fade and new friendships start”

Could someone else fill Samantha's place?

Samantha in Sex and the City

Published:

HBO Max boss Casey Bloys has revealed further details about the upcoming revival, Sex and the City: And Just Like That.

Advertisement

The reboot was announced in January 2021, with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis all reprising their famous roles as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte for the upcoming HBO Max series. But the Sex and the City cast is short one member of its gal pal quartet, as Kim Catrall will not return to play sex-positive icon Samantha.

Now, Bloys has hinted how Samantha’s exclusion may be approached, also letting slip a potential hint about newcomers to the cast.

“They’re not trying to say that these characters are reliving their 30s. It is very much a story about women in their 50s, and they are dealing with things that people deal with in their 50s,” Bloys told TVLine.

He added: “Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave. Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life.

“They’re trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50.”

Parker previously told TMZ the show wouldn’t be introducing a replacement for Samantha, saying: “We’re not looking to create a fourth character. We have New York City as a fourth character. There’ll be lots of interesting new characters that we’re excited about.”

So, could the girls’ friendship with Samantha simply have “faded” as the seemingly inseparable group grew older? And could this extend to the women’s other halves? We have yet to hear whether they will make an appearance, though David Eigenberg (who played Miranda’s husband Steve) didn’t rule out a return.

Advertisement

Find out how to watch Sex and the City with our handy guide. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Sex and the City

Samantha in Sex and the City
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Pulse Oximeter

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get a pulse oximeter for just £18.99, plus free delivery

This clever little gadget will allow you to measure your SpO2 and pulse rate!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Sex and the City - Carrie

Sarah Jessica Parker says COVID will feature in the Sex and the City reboot

David Eigenberg stars in Chicago Fire

Sex and the City’s David Eigenberg addresses whether Steve will return for new series

Sex and the City

Who’s returning for the Sex and the City revival? Meet the cast of And Just Like That

Sex and the city

Everything you need to know about the Sex and the City revival