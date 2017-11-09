The original comic was created by Garth Ennis (who also created the Preacher comic Amazon, Rogen and Goldberg previously adapted) and Darick Robertson, with Eric Kripke (Supernatural, Timeless) serving as showrunner for the eight-episode run. The original comic ran from 2007 to 2012, and has been in various stages of development for some time.

“In a landscape saturated with superhero shows, The Boys is the next evolution in this popular genre,” said Sharon Tal Yguado, head of Scripted Series for Amazon Studios (via The Hollywood Reporter)

“With Eric, Evan, Seth and Original Film all behind this series, we are excited to adapt this popular comic, from the visionary minds of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, for television.”

It remains to be seen how exactly The Boys’ stories will be adapted – the first series of Preacher diverged pretty heavily from the comics, and it’s hard to see how Amazon could get away with parodying Captain America, Superman et al quite as directly as the graphic novel did – but if you’re a fan of superhero stories, it’s definitely another big-hitter to watch the skies for.

The Boys will film in 2018 for a 2019 release