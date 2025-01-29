Rather than being taken under the wing of billionaire genius playboy philanthropist Tony Stark, this variant of Peter Parker (voiced by Hudson Thames) is mentored by none other than Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo).

Anyone even lightly familiar with Spider-Man lore will know that this powerful businessman ultimately adopts the menacing Green Goblin persona, but perhaps this new interpretation could walk a different path.

If you're excited to find out what's in store, read on for the full Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man release schedule on Disney Plus.

When is Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episode 3 out on Disney Plus?

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 3-5 are available to stream on Disney Plus from Wednesday 5th February 2025.

If you're wondering about precise timings, Disney Plus originals typically appear on the platform at 12am (PT), 3am (ET) or 8am (GMT), depending on whereabouts you are in the world.

Therefore, any particularly ambitious UK viewers could choose to squeeze an episode or two in before work or school, or alternatively, binge all available episodes later in the day or evening.

How many episodes are in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man?

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 1 consists of 10 episodes in total.

The animated series will enjoy an expedited release schedule, with multiple episodes dropping each week (see next section for the complete breakdown).

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man release schedule

Spider-Man in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Disney

Marvel Animation and Disney Plus aren't wasting any time with getting their latest series out to Spider-Man fans, with the entire 10-episode series set to be made available in the space of a month.

The show gets started with a double-bill premiere, followed by two consecutive weeks with three new episodes, and concluding in late February with one more double drop, including series finale If This Be My Destiny.

The episode derives its title from the famous comic book story that sees Peter Parker trapped under heavy machinery, requiring him to use every ounce of strength to survive. The iconic moment was previously homaged in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Without further ado, here's the full Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man release schedule:

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episode 1 – Amazing Fantasy – Wednesday 29th January 2025 (out now)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episode 2 – The Parker Luck – Wednesday 29th January 2025 (out now)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episode 3 – Secret Identity Crisis – Wednesday 5th February 2025

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episode 4 – Hitting the Big Time – Wednesday 5th February 2025

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episode 5 – The Unicorn Unleashed – Wednesday 5th February 2025

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episode 6 – Duel with the Devil – Wednesday 12th February 2025

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episode 7 – Scorpion Rising – Wednesday 12th February 2025

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episode 8 – Tangled Web – Wednesday 12th February 2025

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episode 9 – Hero or Menace – Wednesday 19th February 2025

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episode 10 – If This Be My Destiny... – Wednesday 19th February 2025

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus.

