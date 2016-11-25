Peter Capaldi has been known to doodle a Dalek but never like this! And now one reader can win this original piece of artwork created and signed by the Doctor himself exclusively for his Radio Times photoshoot. The original is drawn on a 1m2 piece of perspex and autographed by Peter Capaldi.

To enter...

Answer the question below then look out for three more questions, one hidden in each of the next three issues of RT (we’re putting the first online free for you). Once you have all four answers, you will also need to work out the link between them all. Details of how to enter will be printed, along with the final question, in the Christmas Radio Times.