Just 12 years old when he began filming the series, McNamara was impressive in a sensitive two-hander that revealed Danny was meeting for "cuddles" with his eventual killer Joe Miller, and ended with him being choked to death. Brief as it was, it suggests he is a talented young actor with a bright future.

Turns out he’s ambitious too, and would love to emulate his Broadchurch co-stars David Tennant and Arthur Darvill by one day appearing in Doctor Who. "I am a big Doctor Who fan. I really love it and have all the DVD's and figures," he admits.

Now approaching his 14th birthday, Oskar has exams at school this summer and – aware that acting is not always the easiest way to make a living – is keen to continue into higher education.

But acting lessons are on the cards too – and if he gets his way, Tennant and Darvill will not be the only Broadchurch stars to have spent some time in the Tardis.

