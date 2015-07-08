Why @StarWars following Aaron Paul on Twitter is actually a bigger deal than you think
The official account only follows people who work on Star Wars projects, adding weight to the rumours that the Breaking Bad star could go Solo
Following the official confirmation that there's a Han Solo Star Wars Anthology movie in the works, everyone's attention has turned once again to who on earth could play Harrison Ford's iconic space smuggler in his early years.
Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul has been among those rumoured for a while now, but he's also known as a huge Star Wars fan so when he posted on Instagram that his dreams were "coming true" after he was followed by the official Star Wars Twitter account, many wrote it off as simply a good, honest fanboy freakout.
A photo posted by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on Jul 7, 2015 at 9:10pm PDT
But there's reason to believe there could be more to it to than that, and that this really is a sign that Paul is going to be involved in at least some part of the ever-expanding Star Wars universe.
You see, the Star Wars account only follows about 365 people – and almost all of them have actually appeared in or voiced characters in Star Wars productions. It basically only follows people who are directly involved with the franchise.
True, Paul had previously reportedly been shortlisted for a lead role in another Star Wars spin-off, Rogue One, but perhaps like Ben Hardy (who was shortlisted for Cyclops in X-Men Apocalypse and ultimately cast as Angel) the producers then lined him up for a different role.
Maybe they just want to drop him a casual DM to see if he'd be interested in playing the younger Harrison Ford...
Of course, if we're going to suggest they select their stars from the people they follow on Twitter we can also totally see a role for 5 Seconds of Summer – Australia's answer to One Direction are clearly the next generation Cantina band...