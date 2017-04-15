But who is Heather? And where have we seen her before?

Who is Doctor Who's Heather?

Heather is an enigmatic student who attends the university the Doctor teaches at. She comes to his lectures, along with canteen worker Bill Potts.

Bill has a little crush on the girl with a star in her eye.

Who plays Heather in Doctor Who? And where have we seen her before?

Heather is played by Stephanie Hyam, an actress who'll be instantly recognisable to fans of Peaky Blinders as Charlotte Murray. She's also appeared in Jekyll & Hyde as the titular characters' love interest Lily, and in Sherlock special The Abominable Bride playing a very sassy maid by the name of Jane.