Who is Bill's crush Heather in Doctor Who?
The mysterious university student has quite an effect on The Doctor's new companion
Doctor Who series 10 introduces us to new companion Bill, and with her come assorted friends and family.
Top of that list is Bill's university crush, Heather, a girl with a star in her eye who has Bill utterly captivated.
But who is Heather? And where have we seen her before?
Who is Doctor Who's Heather?
Heather is an enigmatic student who attends the university the Doctor teaches at. She comes to his lectures, along with canteen worker Bill Potts.
More like this
Bill has a little crush on the girl with a star in her eye.
Who plays Heather in Doctor Who? And where have we seen her before?
Heather is played by Stephanie Hyam, an actress who'll be instantly recognisable to fans of Peaky Blinders as Charlotte Murray. She's also appeared in Jekyll & Hyde as the titular characters' love interest Lily, and in Sherlock special The Abominable Bride playing a very sassy maid by the name of Jane.