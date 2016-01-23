But which is the BEST Steven Moffat Doctor Who story? We've narrowed the field down to our favourites and now it's up to you to decide!

Take a moment to refresh your memory and cast your vote in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Oh, and if we've left out your favourite, don't forget to make a case for it in the comments section below.

More like this

The Empty Child / The Doctor Dances

Moffat made his Who debut in this now-iconic and truly creepy double bill, which also introduced John Barrowman’s Captain Jack Harkness.

The Girl in the Fireplace

The Doctor finds love with French historical figure Madame du Pompadour (Sophia Myles), while clockwork droids carry out a dastardly plan.

Blink

A Doctor-lite episode that follows the attempts of a young woman called Sally Sparrow (Carey Mulligan) to evade the clutches of the quantum-locked Weeping Angels.

Silence in the Library / Forest of the Dead

The enigmatic River Song (Alex Kingston) is introduced as a library is consumed by ravenous shadows.

The Eleventh Hour

Matt Smith crashed onto the scene as the Eleventh Doctor in this action-packed series premiere.

The Time of Angels / Flesh and Stone

River Song (Alex Kingston) and the Weeping Angels return as the Doctor and Amy are drafted in to deal with a downed spaceship.

The Pandorica Opens / The Big Bang

The Doctor’s enemies team up as an ancient plot is uncovered and the mystery of the cracks in time is discovered.

The Impossible Astronaut / Day of the Moon

The mysterious Silence make their move in Roswell, New Mexico – and the Doctor (sort of) takes his last stand.

A Good Man Goes to War

The Doctor calls in his favours as he fights to get Amy Pond (Karen Gillan) back by his side.

Asylum of the Daleks

Jenna Coleman makes her debut as an unknown figure trapped deep in the heart of a planet where the most dangerous Daleks are imprisoned.

The Angels Take Manhattan

Amy and Rory bid their farewell as the Weeping Angels get people-farming.

The Day of the Doctor

The 50th anniversary special united Matt Smith’s Doctor with David Tennant’s and John Hurt’s previously unknown incarnation in an attempt to save Gallifrey from destruction.

The Time of the Doctor

Matt Smith goes out in a blaze of glory as he protects a town called Christmas from the wrath of all his foes.

Listen

The monster under the bed gets a sci-fi twist in this eerie episode, which also reveals secrets of the Doctor's past.

Dark Water/ Death in Heaven

Missy’s identity is revealed, Clara suffers a wrenching loss and two of the Doctor’s old foes stand against him in the series eight finale.

The Zygon Inversion

Moffat teamed up with Zygon Invasion scribe Peter Harness as The Doctor defended the earth from the titular aliens and gave an utterly unforgettable speech about war.

Heaven Sent / Hell Bent

The Doctor headed home, the long way round, spending time in a mechanical castle prison before risking everything for Clara and discovering who the "hybrid" really was.

Advertisement

Now, which do you think is Moffat's masterpiece?