When Russell T Davies' Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood first landed on TV screens in 2006, it's safe to say it made quite the impact

The Torchwood team – including John Barrowman, Eve Miles, Gareth David Lloyd, Burn Gorman, Naoko Mori and Indira Varma – thrilled viewers with their alien hunting adventures across four series, before bowing out (on the screen, at least) in 2011.