Doctor Who, Harry Potter and Outlander stars share their oldest head shots
What did the likes of Sam Heughan, Emma Watson and John Barrowman look like way back in the day?
We all have embarrassing photos, but most of us like to bury them in an old photo album or in the depths of our Facebook archive.
If you've spent your life on screen it's a little different. Actors from across the world of film and television have been making some seriously old snaps public in aid of #oldheadshotday – a hashtag that has been doing the rounds on social media.
- Mark Hamill's cameo broke Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik
- Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe had insane chemistry in their first Outlander screen test
- RadioTimes.com newsletter: get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox
The baby-faced throwback photos have been shared by the likes of Sam Heughan...
... Emma Watson (who demonstrates her strong hat game):
And John Barrowman...
More like this
Star Wars actor Mark Hamill shared a whole series of youthful snaps.
And The Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki is sporting a heap of hair:
Oscar-winner Reese Witherspoon doesn't look all that different.
While Melissa McCarthy demonstrated her, er, range from an early age...