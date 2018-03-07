"You know it's f***ing mayhem when we are all together. #TorchwoodYeah," he wrote – and he wasn’t the only one to happily share the reunion pic, with Mori (who played tech expert Toshiko Sato in the BBC sci-fi drama) posting it on her Twitter account with the caption "Three men and a little lady. Two captains and a coffee boy. One mini #Torchwood family reunion."

Of course, fans will soon have another reunion of sorts in an upcoming Big Finish drama called Torchwood: Believe, which reunites the original Torchwood characters for the first time in years (while Big Finish has been making Torchwood dramas for a while, it’s never had the entire original team together before now).

But there’s still something a little bit special about seeing them reunited in the flesh, isn’t there? Fingers crossed we might see them onscreen together again one day too.

Torchwood: Believe will be available from Big Finish as a CD and a digital download from next month