It’s less than a fortnight until Doctor Who returns (and less than a week until Peter Capaldi and Pearl Mackie talk series 10 at the Radio Times Television Festival) so there’s never been a better time to speculate about what’s to come in series 10.

Advertisement

It’s been too long since we last went on a full series of adventures in space and time, so Radio Times went behind the scenes at the BBC’s Cardiff studios to get a few visual clues about the Doctor and Bill’s adventures.