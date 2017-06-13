You see, we now know exactly when Simm’s Master is rejoining the fun, and it’s a little earlier than most expected. The BBC has confirmed to RadioTimes.com that we’ll see him in action at some point during the upcoming 11th episode of the current series, aka Steven Moffat’s World Enough and Time, which will air on Saturday 24th June.

This is a whole week earlier than his expected return in series finale The Doctor Falls and just 11 days from now, so fans desperate to relive the days of the Doctor’s head-to-head relationship with the Master don’t have long to wait at all.

And considering the fact that Michelle Gomez’s Missy is also listed in the cast for episode 11, it’s less than a fortnight until viewers get to see Doctor Who’s first onscreen multi-Master story. Guess they did have world enough and time to fit in quite a lot after all…

More like this

Advertisement

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Saturday 17th June at 6:45pm