WandaVision debuts its first post-credits scene in new episode

Well, it’d hardly be a Marvel story without one secret extra scene… *Contains spoilers*

It’s been a long, hard year or so for Marvel fans, with films delayed, projects put on hold and the wider plan for the Marvel Cinematic Universe paused while the COVID-19 pandemic keeps us all away from cinemas.

And of course, no Marvel films means no exciting Marvel post-credits scenes, those little extra treats at the end of the main story that tease upcoming projects and future storylines that make for endless excitement and discussion online. What a loss to the Reddit industrial complex.

Anyway, all this background meant that fans were excited to see how Marvel’s first Disney Plus series WandaVision would carry on the post-credits scene tradition. Would we get something at the end of every episode? Would we have to wait until the end of the series, or would there be something in between?

Well, it now turns out it’s the latter. After weeks with no after-credits treats hidden for fans, episode seven of the series finally unveiled one, nestled after the colourful main credits – though it’s a scene that just teases next week’s episode instead of, say, Doctor Strange 2 or something. (We’re dealing with spoilers from hereon out.)

In the scene, following her confrontation with Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) inside the Hex, Monica (Teyonah Parris) is still wandering around trying to find the erstwhile Avenger and help her. Heading to Agnes’ (Kathryn Hahn) house, she opens the cellar doors… for the very cellar where Agnes is currently unveiling her true identity (Agatha Harkness) to Wanda. Tendrils of creepy purple magic abound.

Sadly, she doesn’t get her chance to intervene, instead interrupted by Evan Peters’ character (who apparently isn’t Pietro after all) who’s been watching her in a new outfit.

“Snoopers gonna snoop,” he says to a shocked Monica.

WandaVision
Teyonah Parris and Evan Peters in WandaVision (Disney)

While short, this scene serves a crucial purpose, showing off Monica’s energy-vision (which apparently works on magic) and also catching up with the fake Pietro, who may now no longer be masquerading as Wanda’s brother. In which case, the question remains, who is he? And what is his real connection to Agnes?

Unlike most credits scenes, we won’t have to wait long until we find out. Presumably, we’ll see exactly what’s going on with “Pietro” and Monica next week, along with the wider issue of what Agatha plans to do with Wanda.

For now, we’re just happy to see WandaVision returning to its post credits roots. And who knows? With just two episodes left to go, these extra stings might just be beginning…

WandaVision releases new episodes on Disney Plus on Fridays. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year.

