AMC

Where can I watch The Walking Dead?

Seasons 1-8 are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, with season 9 available to buy now too.

The series is available to watch on NOW TV until 8th November 2019 - so you better get moving if you want to watch it in time! - and on Sky On Demand for Sky subscribers.

You can also watch episodes on iTunes, YouTube or Google Play, or pick up the DVD box set.

More like this

But sadly, The Walking Dead isn't available on UK Netflix. Wanna try apocalyptic Brad Pitt movie World War Z instead?

What is The Walking Dead about?

The show follows a group of survivors in the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse, led by former sheriff’s deputy Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

What channel is The Walking Dead on?

In the UK, the show is broadcast on Fox UK.

When is The Walking Dead back on TV?

The series returns for season 10 on Monday 7th October, 2019, on Fox. You can read more about season ten here.

Who's in the cast of The Walking Dead?

The series features Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grime, with Sarah Wayne Callies as his wife Lori Grimes.

Laurie Holden of The Americans and The Shield stars as Andrea, whilst Shane Walsh is played by Jon Bernthal, who also stars in Widows, Daredevil and its sister show The Punisher.

Jeffrey DeMunn plays Dale Horvath in the series. He previously starred in The Green Mile and currently plays Chuck in Billions.

Steven Yeun, whose work includes supporting roles in Okja and Sorry to Bother You, stars in the series as Glenn Rhee.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier - The Walking Dead _ Season 10 - Photo Credit: Jackson Lee Davis/AMC Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Other cast members include Chandler Riggs as Carl Grimes, Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene, Danai Gurira as Michonne, Michael Rooker as Merle Dixon, David Morrissey as Philip Blake, Scott Wilson as Hershel Greene, Emily Kinney as Beth Greene, Chad L. Coleman as Tyreese Williams, Sonequa Martin-Green as Sasha Williams, Lawrence Gilliard Jr. as Bob Stookey, Michael Cudlitz as Abraham Ford, Michael Cudlitz as Abraham Ford, Josh McDermitt as Eugene Porter, Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa, Andrew J. West as Gareth, and Seth Gilliam as Gabriel Stokes.

How many seasons are there?

The series has nine seasons, and the tenth is due for release in October 2019.

How many episodes are in a season?

The first season was comprised of six episodes, the second had 13 parts, while every season since then has run for 16 episodes. The series has 131 episodes so far.

When will The Walking Dead end?

The comic book upon which the series is based ran for 193 issues, ending in July 2019 - which really surprised (and disappointed!) fans.

So we might expect the series to end when it gets to the same point in the story as the comic books, but it's also possible that the show's creators, just like the original author Kirkman, will end the series abruptly at some point, shocking fans for a second time.

Advertisement

Where is The Walking Dead filmed?

The series is filmed in Georgia, mostly in the outdoor spaces of Riverwood Studios.