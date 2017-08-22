If the recently-released Defenders wasn’t enough “Marvel/Netflix superhero" action for you, then you’re in luck – because in the wake of the series’ release the two companies have unveiled a teaser for much-anticipated follow-up The Punisher.

Starring Jon Bernthal as the titular Punisher/Frank Castle (who debuted in the second series of Daredevil on Netflix), the footage sees the violent vigilante smashing his telltale skull symbol into a stone floor, interspersed with clips of him delivering deadly justice to the criminals of New York and reliving his dark past.