The pair are introduced early in the season, giving a presentation as the leaders of a group called The Keepers.

But who exactly are Gene and Jean and what do they want? Here's everything you need to know.

Who are Gene and Jean Thibedeau in The Umbrella Academy season 4?

Gene and Jean are the founders and leaders of an organisation called The Keepers, who want to bring about an event called The Cleanse in order to restore one true timeline.

At the beginning of season 4, we see them giving a presentation, attended by Five (Aidan Gallagher) and Lila (Ritu Arya). Lila explains that they started the first chapter of the Keepers in Clovis, New Mexico, with the movement expanding rapidly since then.

During their presentation, Jean and Gene give a presentation on "the Umbrella Effect". Using artefacts from The Umbrella Academy's past, including evidence of Klaus's (Robert Sheehan) cult, and a photo of the children, they argue that the existence of other timelines has been covered up, and say that it's possible to return to a "correct" timeline if something called "The Cleanse" is brought about.

Nick Offerman as Gene in The Umbrella Academy season 4. Netflix

In episode 2, with their powers restored, the siblings head to New Grumpson to rescue Jennifer, who we learn along the way has a connection to a terrifying giant squid - but they're ambushed, with Jennifer being kidnapped by Gene and Jean, who believe she is key to The Cleanse and thus restoring the true timeline.

They ask her how to bring about The Cleanse - but she attempts to flee. Gene and Jean trap her in a barn with the giant squid and Jennifer's left traumatised.

As we find out more about Jennifer's connection to The Umbrella Academy, Jean, Gene and The Keepers search for Ben and Jennifer.

Episode 5 sees them meet meet the man we know as Sy Grossman (although a later reveals not all is as it seems with him) and they discuss Jennifer's escape. Grossman assures them Ben is key to The Cleanse too, encouraging Gene and Jean not to let Ben's family find the pair before they do.

The Keepers ambush various members of the Hargreeves family, with Viktor and Reginald narrowly escaping. Gene and Jean are told that one of the teams has found Ben and Jennifer, and they put out a call for the Keepers to unite, indicating it's time for The Cleanse.

Episode 6, the final episode, sees the demise of Gene and Jean, which you can read about in our ending explained. But it's safe to say, much like Sy Grossman, not all is as it seems with the pair.

Who plays Gene and Jean Thibedeau in The Umbrella Academy season 4?

Gene and Jean Thibedeau are played by actors and real-life married couple Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally.

Offerman will be recognisable to fans for various roles, including Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation and Bill in The Last of Us, which earned him a Primetime Emmy Award.

Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Offerman has also appeared in series including Fargo, Pam & Tommy and films including The Kings of Summer (2013), Me and Earl and the Dying Girl (2015), The Founder (2016) and Hearts Beat Loud (2018).

Mullally is known for roles including Karen Walker in Will & Grace, and she's also appeared in series including Percy Jackson and the Olympians, The Great North and Bob's Burgers.

Offerman and Mullally have been married since 2003.

