The actor, who follows in the footsteps of former Luthors including Gene Hackman,John Shea, Michael Rosenbaum, Kevin Spacey and Jesse Eisenberg, seems pretty excited about his casting and has already been celebrating the news on Twitter.

He's even making plans to meet up with some other sci-fi favourites, including Star Trek actor William Shatner, at Comic Con.

"We are enormous fans of Jon Cryer, and he was instantly our dream actor to play the iconic role of Lex Luthor," Supergirl executive producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller said in a statement released to Variety.

"Jon is a super-talent, and the fact that he played Lenny Luthor in Superman IV brings an added layer of legacy to his casting. We’re beyond thrilled to welcome Jon to the Supergirl family."

Cryer will make his first appearance as Lex in the 15th episode of Supergirl season four.