Tosin Cole will lead Supacell as Michael Lasaki, with Adelayo Adedayo also set to appear as Dionne.

Netflix has announced a new original superhero series, with some familiar faces in the cast.

Cole is best known for portraying companion Ryan Sinclair in Doctor Who from 2018-2021 and recently starred in the US TV series 61st Street, while Adedayo played rookie police officer Rachel Hargreaves in BBC One drama The Responder, which aired in early 2022.

Also cast in Supacell are Nadine Mills (Sliced) as Sabrina, Eric Kofi Abrefa (Blue Story) as Andre, Calvin Demba (Life) as Rodney, Josh Tedeku (A Town Called Malice) as Tazer, Rayxia Ojo (Call The Midwife) as Sharleen and Giacomo Mancini (Top Boy) as Spud.

The six-parter will follow five Black South Londoners who unexpectedly develop superpowers, with Cole's character Michael tasked with bringing them all together in order to save the woman he loves.

Adelayo Adedayo in The Responder. BBC

The series will be executive produced by rapper/producer and Blue Story writer/director Rapman, who will also direct episodes 1, 2 and 6, with the remaining instalments being helmed by Sebastian Thiel (Dreaming Whilst Black).

Production will get underway later this month in South London, with a project known as the Supacell Six Scheme running alongside.

The scheme – founded by Rapman, New Wave and Netflix – is designed to give Black creatives the opportunity to break into the TV industry and will give six chosen candidates the opportunity to grow in their chosen field through shadowing crew, access to experts in their field and additional up-skilling courses.

Netflix is yet to announce a release date for the series.

