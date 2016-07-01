Tom Felton cast in The Flash
The Harry Potter actor is joining the DC Comics universe in the show's third season
Harry Potter alumnus Tom Felton has been cast in DC Comics TV series The Flash.
The 28-year-old actor is set to join the sci-fi show's third season, which will premiere in American this October.
Unfortunately, Felton won't be playing a magical bully. Instead he'll star as Julian Dorn, "a fellow CSI at the Central City Police Department who suspects there’s more to Barry Allen [The Flash] than just his good guy reputation," report TV Line.
Felton joins fellow series regulars Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Tom Cavanagh and Danielle Panabaker.
Felton is best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise (Obviously. I don't know why I'm telling you this either...) but this won't be his first foray onto the small screen. He's also starred in Murder in the First, Full Circle and Labyrinth.