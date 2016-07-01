Unfortunately, Felton won't be playing a magical bully. Instead he'll star as Julian Dorn, "a fellow CSI at the Central City Police Department who suspects there’s more to Barry Allen [The Flash] than just his good guy reputation," report TV Line.

Felton joins fellow series regulars Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Tom Cavanagh and Danielle Panabaker.

Felton is best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise (Obviously. I don't know why I'm telling you this either...) but this won't be his first foray onto the small screen. He's also starred in Murder in the First, Full Circle and Labyrinth.