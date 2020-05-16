Olyphant mostly recently starred in Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet and is also known for roles in HBO's Deadwood (2004-06) and the movies Hitman (2007) and Live Free or Die Hard (2007). He joins previously-confirmed guest stars for The Mandalorian's new season including Terminator star Michael Biehn and Temuera Morrison, who will play fan favourite character Boba Fett.

The show's season two episodes will also feature links to the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, with Rosario Dawson playing Ahsoka Tano in that character's live-action debut and Katee Sackhoff also playing Bo-Katan Kryze in live-action, a character she previously voiced on both The Clone Wars and Rebels.

Directors assigned to the new season of The Mandalorian include Robert Rodriguez (From Dusk Till Dawn) and Peyton Reed (Ant-Man), joining the returning Dave Filoni and series creator Jon Favreau.

More like this

Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Carga on series, is also expected to direct an episode, though JoJo Rabbit's Taika Waititi will not be back in the director's chair, with the Oscar winner instead helming a new Star Wars movie outing.

Advertisement

The Mandalorian season one is streaming now on Disney+ – check out our list of the best TV shows on Disney+ or see what else is on with our TV Guide