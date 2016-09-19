We've said it before and we'll say it again: HBO's Westworld series is going to be a little bit deeper and more complex than the robots-go-rogue-in-a-theme-park scenario of the 1973 movie.

Advertisement

The upcoming series, starring Anthony Hopkins as the man playing god with artificial intelligence, is aiming to address all kinds of questions about human identity, morals and desires – as explained by executive producer JJ Abrams, co-creator Jonathan Nolan and some of the stars of the show in this new featurette.