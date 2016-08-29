Certainly, Evan Rachel Wood's character Dolores appears convinced she is a real person – "sometimes I feel like the world out there is calling me" – until she's told by Anthony Hopkins's sinister Dr Robert Ford, the man behind the theme park, "You’re in my dream".

But for how long? Cut to a shot of Dolores as a badass gunslinger...

...and then, finally, an appearance from Ed Harris as a reimagining of Brynner's Man in Black, asking "What if I told you I’m here to set you free?"

Yep, this series looks like it's going to take the original Westworld concept and really run with it...

Westworld also stars Thandie Newton and James Marsden. It comes to Sky Atlantic in early October and will, we're told, be shown "close to" the US air date.