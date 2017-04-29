“He always looks out for everyone, no matter who,” new companion Bill says in a voiceover, before concluding “We all need a hero like the Doctor – now more than ever.”

When combined like this, the clips (which are loosely based on a quote given by head writer Steven Moffat in 2013 about the Doctor’s appeal, as you can see below) seem less like teasers and more like a mini-treatise about what makes the Doctor (and by extension Doctor Who) so special.

Frankly, we’ve never seen the Doctor’s USP put quite so well – not even in the series itself.

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Saturdays at 7.20pm