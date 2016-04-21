So with that in mind, here are just a few of our favourite Doctor Who face swaps:

A Rose by any other name

Not to sully your memory of David Tennant's Doctor Who era or anything.

Clara Who?

We're hoping this isn't actually what the Hybrid was meant to look like.

More like this

We're confused too, Jenny

Though we can almost picture this exchange of looks as a great episode, now we think about it.

Pond life

Man, Ramy does not look happy – or symmetrical.

An alternative reboot

Would Doctor Who's 2005 return still have been a success if the two leads looked like this? Eh, Russell T Davies would probably still have made it work.

The Doctor-Donna lives on!

We're not even going to pretend we don't love this.

Bad hair day

Is it the weird disembodied fringe or the creepy squished expressions that make this so unsettling? Only time (and space) will tell.

The happy couple

They do say that after a while couples start to resemble each other...

River keep on rolling

The Doctor probably has dressed like that at LEAST once.

And finally – the greatest Doctor Who face swap of all

Those Cybermen know how to have fun – their mates won't believe it. Classic banter.

