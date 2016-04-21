These Doctor Who face swaps are amazingly horrible
Is THIS what they meant when they talked about the Hybrid?
The face swap function on mobile phone app snapchat is brilliant, isn’t it? With the click of a button you can find your own face replaced with that of your friend’s, finally resolving what your children might look like and which of you has better bone structure (hint: it’s you. It’s always you).
But you know what can only improve the app-y fun? Applying the technology to the greatest TV show in the galaxy, aka Doctor Who. After all, it’s a show obsessed with hybrids and usually fronted by two memorable faces – it’s the perfect fit.
So with that in mind, here are just a few of our favourite Doctor Who face swaps:
A Rose by any other name
Not to sully your memory of David Tennant's Doctor Who era or anything.
Clara Who?
We're hoping this isn't actually what the Hybrid was meant to look like.
More like this
We're confused too, Jenny
Though we can almost picture this exchange of looks as a great episode, now we think about it.
Pond life
Man, Ramy does not look happy – or symmetrical.
An alternative reboot
Would Doctor Who's 2005 return still have been a success if the two leads looked like this? Eh, Russell T Davies would probably still have made it work.
The Doctor-Donna lives on!
We're not even going to pretend we don't love this.
Bad hair day
Is it the weird disembodied fringe or the creepy squished expressions that make this so unsettling? Only time (and space) will tell.
The happy couple
They do say that after a while couples start to resemble each other...
River keep on rolling
The Doctor probably has dressed like that at LEAST once.
And finally – the greatest Doctor Who face swap of all
Those Cybermen know how to have fun – their mates won't believe it. Classic banter.
Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas