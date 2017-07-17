From humble beginnings as a mischievous schoolgirl in St Trinian's to a star-making performance as a grieving mother in Broadchurch, the 35-year-old has managed to catch the eye of the Doctor Who casting directors.

Capaldi too is impressed: “Anyone who has seen Jodie Whittaker’s work will know that she is a wonderful actress of great individuality and charm,” he said when she was announced. "She’s going to be a fantastic Doctor.”

So, where can you catch up on Whittaker's past roles online? Here are her best performances available to watch on demand right now.

St Trinian’s

The role that announced Whittaker to the world - or at least to teenagers in Britain. Colin Firth, Russell Brand, Rupert Everett and The OC's Mischa Barton head up an all-star cast in this camp revamp of the 1950s film series. Whittaker plays Beverly, the receptionist at an unruly girls' boarding school where a group of students turn to crime to make some fast cash and keep their school afloat.

