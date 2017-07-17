These are the performances that prove Jodie Whittaker will make "a fantastic Doctor"
Peter Capaldi said that anyone who's seen Whittaker in action will know she's an ideal fit for Doctor Who. So, from Black Mirror to Broadchurch, here's where you can watch her greatest performances online right now
After months of speculation, it has been announced that Broadchurch star Jodie Whittaker will take over from Peter Capaldi in Doctor Who after this year's Christmas special.
She'll become the first female Doctor, reuniting up with Broadchurch showrunner Chris Chibnall to take the show in a new and exciting direction.
From humble beginnings as a mischievous schoolgirl in St Trinian's to a star-making performance as a grieving mother in Broadchurch, the 35-year-old has managed to catch the eye of the Doctor Who casting directors.
Capaldi too is impressed: “Anyone who has seen Jodie Whittaker’s work will know that she is a wonderful actress of great individuality and charm,” he said when she was announced. "She’s going to be a fantastic Doctor.”
So, where can you catch up on Whittaker's past roles online? Here are her best performances available to watch on demand right now.
St Trinian’s
The role that announced Whittaker to the world - or at least to teenagers in Britain. Colin Firth, Russell Brand, Rupert Everett and The OC's Mischa Barton head up an all-star cast in this camp revamp of the 1950s film series. Whittaker plays Beverly, the receptionist at an unruly girls' boarding school where a group of students turn to crime to make some fast cash and keep their school afloat.