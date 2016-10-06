Easter eggs! Yum! Who doesn't love them, right? Doctor Who fans certainly do – something that Patrick Ness, creator of spin-off Class, seems all too aware of. So look out for plenty of them when the series launches on BBC3 later this month (or in spring next year, if you're in the US).

"Easter eggs are fun," said Ness during a Twitter Q&A with BBC America. "And there's fun ways to hide them too... without distracting from the show – that's always my worry about things like cameo appearances, I don't want to distract from the story ever.