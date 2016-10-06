You wait 16 months for a new Doctor Who series – and then two come along at once... At least that appears to be the case for US fans of the show, with the news that American audiences will have to hold on until the spring for both series ten of Doctor Who and BBC3's YA spin-off Class.

Class creator Patrick Ness shared the details during a Twitter Q&A for BBC America, confirming "They're gonna launch it with the brand new series of Doctor Who, so it kind of makes sense if you think about. So America will get a whole lot of new stuff all at once..."