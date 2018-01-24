As fans saw in 2017, Scully was last witnessed battling a global plague that was wiping out millions, while Mulder had tracked down the long-thought-dead enemy of The X-Files, the one known only as the Cigarette Smoking Man.

Anderson revealed late last year that the 11th season would be her last on the hit drama, stating:

“It’s time for me to hang up Scully’s hat. It just is. I arrived at the decision before we did season 10, but I was really curious.

"I felt that the previous six [episodes] was going to be it. It was dipping our toe back in again and getting to play these wonderful characters again.”