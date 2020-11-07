Netflix will test everybody involved in the show, which is filming at Arborfield Studios in West London, and will resume production once it is safe to do so.

Earlier this week, The Witcher star Henry Cavill revealed that production on season two will continue despite the second lockdown in England, which came into place on Thursday 5th November.

While filming had been taking place on location in Yorkshire, the actor who plays Geralt of Rivia wrote on Instagram that he'll be heading "back down South" to film remaining scenes in a studio.

Production on The Witcher's second season began at the beginning of the year, but was shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and later resumed in August.

The upcoming series will see Geralt (Cavill) take on the training of princess Ciri (Freya Allan) while Killing Eve's Kim Bodnia, Young Wallander's Yasen Atour, Peaky Blinders' Paul Bullion and The Danish Girl's Aisha Fabienne Ross will join the cast as new characters.

While Thue Ersted Rasmussen was meant to play another Witcher called Eskel in season two, the actor was forced to drop out due to rescheduling changes caused by coronavirus and the character was recast with Swiss actor Basil Eidenbenz taking on the role.

The Witcher is streaming now on Netflix