He wrote, "England returns to Lockdown on Thursday so it is time for me to depart Yorkshire and the extraordinary North, and head back down South to continue shooting in the studio.

"Thank you for hosting all of us on season 2 of The Witcher. Hopefully I shall return to your hills, dales and fells soon. Stay strong and stay safe, my friends."

Work on season two of the hit Netflix fantasy series is already behind schedule, with production having originally been halted at the beginning of the first lockdown back in March.

But since the return to filming, anticipation has been steadily building among the show's devoted fanbase, especially after the release of behind-the scenes-stills.

It was originally hoped that the series would be released at the end of 2020, exactly a year after the launch of season one, but it now seems inevitable the next instalment won't arrive until 2021 – although an official release date has not been announced.

The series will see Cavill return to play Geralt of Rivia, the character made famous by Andrzej Sapkowski's novels and the hugely successful gaming franchise of the same name.

He will once again join forces with Princess Ciri (Freya Allen) and Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), taking Ciri to his childhood home of Kaer Morhen, while the kings, elves, humans and demons of The Continent all strive for greater power.

The Witcher season 1 is streaming now on Netflix. You can order the novels on Amazon. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.