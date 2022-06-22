The Umbrella Academy season 3 soundtrack: Full song list for Netflix series
From The Cure and The Rescues to The Heavy, the new season offers plenty of bangers.
At long, long last, The Umbrella Academy season 3 is upon us.
The new instalment of the comic book adaptation follows on from the dramatic events of the season 2 finale, which saw the Hargreeves siblings return to the modern-day only to discover they are now living in an alternate timeline, in which the Umbrella Academy is now the Sparrow Academy and, even more alarmingly, their father Reginald and late brother Ben are still alive.
And, yes, a third outing means a third deadly apocalypse to thwart, with the Umbrella heroes having once again just a few days to prevent it.
As ever, fans of The Umbrella Academy can rely on a stellar soundtrack to heighten the tension as we wait to find out whether the siblings succeed and, with songs from artists including Ninth Wave, The Rescues, The Cure and The Heavy, there's certainly an eclectic mix of bangers on offer.
Read on for all the songs in The Umbrella Academy season 3's epic soundtrack.
Episode 1
Sometimes - Gerry Cinnamon
Footloose - Kenny Loggins
No More Heroes - The Stranglers
Episode 2
The Passenger - Iggy Pop
The Oogum Boogum song - Brenton Wood
Quando Quando Quando - Michael Buble
Higher Love - Lilly Winwood
Episode 3
Do you Believe in Magic - The Lovin’ Spoonful
Lady in Red - Chris De Burgh
Luther singing
Episode 4
House of the Rising Sun - The Animals
House of the Rising Sun - Jeremy Renner (cover)
Episode 5
Crystalised - The xx
My Silver Lining - First Aid Kit
Episode 6
Into my Soul - Gabin
Episode 7
Little Girl - Andrea Litkei and Ervin Litkei
Bruttosozialprodukt - Geier Sturzflug
Ride Wit Me - Nelly
Cats in the Cradle - Ugly Kid Joe
Another One Bites the Dust - Queen
What Makes You a Man - The Ninth Wave
Episode 8
Total Eclipse of the Heart - Bonnie Tyler (karaoke version)
The Time of my Life (from Dirty Dancing) – Bill Medley, Jennifer Warnes (karaoke version)
Teenage Dream - The Rescues
Come in Mr Lonely - Jerry Dyke
Episode 9
Friday I’m in love - The Cure
Bitter Taste - Billy Idol
Episode 10
Short Change Hero - The Heavy
The Umbrella Academy seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1