The new instalment of the comic book adaptation follows on from the dramatic events of the season 2 finale , which saw the Hargreeves siblings return to the modern-day only to discover they are now living in an alternate timeline, in which the Umbrella Academy is now the Sparrow Academy and, even more alarmingly, their father Reginald and late brother Ben are still alive.

At long, long last, The Umbrella Academy season 3 is upon us.

And, yes, a third outing means a third deadly apocalypse to thwart, with the Umbrella heroes having once again just a few days to prevent it.

As ever, fans of The Umbrella Academy can rely on a stellar soundtrack to heighten the tension as we wait to find out whether the siblings succeed and, with songs from artists including Ninth Wave, The Rescues, The Cure and The Heavy, there's certainly an eclectic mix of bangers on offer.

Read on for all the songs in The Umbrella Academy season 3's epic soundtrack.

Episode 1

Justin H Min as Ben Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2022

Sometimes - Gerry Cinnamon

Footloose - Kenny Loggins

No More Heroes - The Stranglers

Episode 2

The Passenger - Iggy Pop

The Oogum Boogum song - Brenton Wood

Quando Quando Quando - Michael Buble

Higher Love - Lilly Winwood

Episode 3

Colm Feore as Reginald Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy Netflix

Do you Believe in Magic - The Lovin’ Spoonful

Lady in Red - Chris De Burgh

Luther singing

Episode 4

House of the Rising Sun - The Animals

House of the Rising Sun - Jeremy Renner (cover)

Episode 5

Crystalised - The xx

My Silver Lining - First Aid Kit

Episode 6

Into my Soul - Gabin

Episode 7

Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves, and Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy Netflix

Little Girl - Andrea Litkei and Ervin Litkei

Bruttosozialprodukt - Geier Sturzflug

Ride Wit Me - Nelly

Cats in the Cradle - Ugly Kid Joe

Another One Bites the Dust - Queen

What Makes You a Man - The Ninth Wave

Episode 8

Total Eclipse of the Heart - Bonnie Tyler (karaoke version)

The Time of my Life (from Dirty Dancing) – Bill Medley, Jennifer Warnes (karaoke version)

Teenage Dream - The Rescues

Come in Mr Lonely - Jerry Dyke

Episode 9

Friday I’m in love - The Cure

Bitter Taste - Billy Idol

Episode 10

Short Change Hero - The Heavy

