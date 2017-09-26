Who’s starring? The cast hasn’t yet been revealed, but if Iannucci was looking for a familiar actor for another cursed-filled comedy, one accustomed to intergalactic adventures then we’ve got one idea: Peter Capaldi. A Malcolm Tucker/The Doctor hybrid would be perfect.

And it really could happen: in an interview in August, Capaldi said, “I think I’m going to be working with Armando next year." Has Iannucci already got a role for the outgoing Time Lord?

Avenue 5 marks Iannucci’s first TV project since hit US show Veep, which he left after season four. The comedy has picked up a stream of Emmys, including a record six for lead actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

But before Avenue 5 starts filming, we’ll be treated to Iannucci’s upcoming film: The Death of Stalin, out October 20th. The satire will follow – you guessed it – the events in Soviet Russia after the death of despot Joseph Stalin. It’s funnier than it sounds…

Advertisement

Buy the Thick of It starring Peter Capaldi