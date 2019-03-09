The brothers - who also helmed last year's Infinity War - shared a picture of an array of treats from an ice cream sundae bar on their final day of editing the film.

"Last day of editorial Sundae Bar," the tweet read. And then, the news we've been waiting to hear for months: "Picture is locked..."

It's a monumental moment for the directors, who have been handed the lofty responsibility of tying together over 10 years of Marvel Cinematic Universe films, beginning with Iron Man and ending (though, not really) with Endgame. Production on the first of this heavyweight two-parter, Infinity War, began production in January 2017, and it is likely the duo have been immersed in the world ever since.

We've had a couple of trailers for Endgame already, but little is known about what direction the plot will take after the shock ending to Infinity War, which eradicated half of the population of the MCU. We do know, however, that it is likely to be three hours long, and we're here for it...

Avengers: Endgame will be released in UK cinemas on 26th April 2019