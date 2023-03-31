The epic sci-fi series, starring John Leguizamo , Toni Collette and Eddie Marsan, sees the world disrupted overnight as teenage girls suddenly develop the ability to spark electricity from their fingertips.

Prime Video's The Power , based on the books by Naomi Alderman, has already caused sparks to fly.

It changes everything, with every woman in the world now more powerful than she ever thought she could be – and it's safe to say certain men aren't too happy about it.

While adapting a rich novel is never easy, the new series has received rave reviews. Thankfully, there's lots more to come from the show, with new episodes released very soon.

Here's everything you need to know about the release schedule for The Power and when episode 4 will drop on Prime Video.

When is episode 4 of The Power released on Prime Video?

Episode 4 of The Power will be released on Friday 7th April 2023.

The new episodes will drop on Prime Video, and will continue to follow characters like Collette's Margot Cleary, Ria Zmitrowicz's Roxy Monke, Halle Bush's Allie Montgomery, and Toheeb Jimoh's Tunde Ojo.

The Power release schedule

John Leguizamo as Rob Lopez in The Power.

The full release schedule for The Power is below. While the first three episodes of the series dropped on Prime Video at once, the remaining episodes will be released weekly, with the series concluding on Friday 12th May.

Episode 1 - A Better Future Is in Your Hands - Friday 31st March 2023

Episode 2 - The World Is on F**king Fire - Friday 31st March 2023

Episode 3 - A New Organ - Friday 31st March 2023

Episode 4 - Friday 7th April 2023

Episode 5 - Friday 14th April 2023

Episode 6 - Friday 21st April 2023

Episode 7 - Friday 28th April 2023

Episode 8 - Friday 5th May 2023

Episode 9 - Friday 12th May 2023

How many episodes of The Power are there?

There are going to be nine episodes total in The Power.

As for whether another season of the series will be greenlit, only time will tell, but it's worth noting that not all of the book is covered in the first season of the show. So, watch this space!

The Power trailer

A trailer for The Power was released in February, with the clip teasing the chaos to come.

Watch it below:

You can catch The Power on Prime Video, with new episodes released every Friday. Try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Meanwhile, The Power book is available to buy if you want to read ahead.

