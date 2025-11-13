It's been just over a year since Batman spin-off series The Penguin wrapped up its hugely acclaimed run, with the show having enjoyed a very successful time on the awards circuit in the intervening 12 months.

That success has understandably led its many fans to hope that a season 2 could be on the cards – despite its original billing as a Limited Series – and indeed, there have been some rumblings that discussions regarding a second run are already being held over at HBO and DC.

With that in mind, when RadioTimes.com got the chance to speak to star Cristin Milioti – who won an Emmy for her role as Sofia Falcone in the series – we couldn't help but ask her what she thought of the possibility of reprising her role in the future.

"I'd play her for the rest of my life," was her instant response.

"I mean, I love that show, and I love those people. You know, it was like, across the board, 10 out of 10s. And I would love to be able to revisit it one day."

Speaking more generally about how much the show – and her own performance – had struck a chord with viewers, Milioti added that she had found the experience "overwhelming" and "wonderful".

"It's incredible," she said. "That show came out a year ago, and our time talking about it just kind of came to an end. Like, how incredible that it reached that many people, and it was just something that I loved making so, so much.

"I'm still sort of just blown away by it all. I love it so much!"

Cristin Milioti plays Sofia Falcone in The Penguin. HBO

Milioti was speaking to us to promote her role in new Netflix animated film In Your Dreams, which is written and directed by Pixar alumnus Alex Woo, and will be hoping to find the same kind of success on the streamer that another of its animated releases – KPop Demon Hunters – achieved earlier in the year.

The film follows a brother and sister who journey into the world of their own dreams so that The Sandman can grant them their wish of a perfect family, due to the marital difficulties being faced buy their parents (played by Milioti and Simu Liu.)

Milioti explained how she had first become aware of the project back in 2021 and been immediately entranced by Woo's vision.

"I just really liked the idea that it was a film that could explore what it's like when a family is having a moment of possibly falling apart," she said.

"And to sort of help kids navigate that, and adults too! And then the many forms that can take, all through this metaphor of dreaming."

In Your Dreams is streaming on Netflix from Friday 14th November 2025.

