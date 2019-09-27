Where can I watch The OA?

Both seasons of The OA are available on Netflix.

What is The OA about?

The series follows Prairie Johnson. Returning from a seven-year absence with her sight, having formerly been blind, she insists she is now called “The OA”. She has scars on her back and refuses to tell her family, or the authorities, where she has been.

Jason Isaacs plays Hunter Aloysius Percy, or ‘Hap’, whose role is hard to describe in too much detail while avoiding spoilers!

More like this

How many seasons of The OA are there?

There are two seasons of The OA. Some fan theories suggest that the show’s cancellation plays into some of the meta themes in the final series and that, in fact, the show will return. They suggest the cancellation was a publicity stunt but the likelihood is that there will be no third series.

Who wrote The OA?

Brit Marling wrote the series over the course of two years with series director, Zal Batmanglij.

Advertisement

Where was The OA filmed?

The OA was filmed across a range of locations in New York City and LA and beyond. Locations included The California and Hawaiian Sugar company, which was the real world location of Pierre Ruskin’s dream factory, in Oakland. Also prominent is the OA’s ramshackle house, which is located in the Russian Hill district in San Francisco. The house was digitally altered in post-production however, to age it and add a more old fashioned top floor, with a stained glass window.