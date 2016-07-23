Just days after it was revealed that Netflix had snapped up Bryan Fuller's new Star Trek series for worldwide distribution, we're learning even more about the hotly-anticipated sci-fi show. Or you could say...we're DISCOVERING more.

Yes, that's right – the new series will officially be called Star Trek: Discovery as revealed during a panel at San Diego Comic-con today, where punters where also treated to a look at the Discovery ship the name comes from (as is tradition in the series with Star Trek: Enterprise, Voyager, Deep Space Nine and more).